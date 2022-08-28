A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 21-27

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio today, Sunday, at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Keeping with where the big bucks are, Mark's week began with another summer poetry special, featuring a quartet of his favourite poems, matched to some appropriate musical interludes drawn from across half-a-millennium, from Thomas Tallis to Sir Hubert Parry.

~A bit later on Sunday, Mark was back with another Song of the Week audio special, this time spotlighting the Neapolitan hit "O Sole Mio."

~Mark continued his anniversary observations of the fall of Kabul Monday morning, reheating his column from a year prior on the continued embarrassment of the flailing hegemon that is the United States.

~The Mark Steyn Show returned to the telly airwaves Monday evening on GB News, kicking off the week with Dr David Starkey on the Tory leadership race, Leilani Dowding and vaccine widow Charlotte White on jab justice, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek on milk, meat, and heat.

~On Tuesday's programme, Mark shared his thoughts on broken Britain and was joined by Lord Sumption to unpack Her Majesty's Government's "online safety" bill. Mark also checked in with Dr Clare Craig and vaccine victim Alex Mitchell on medical ethics in the time of Covid, plus Natalie Winters on Fauci's retirement.

~On Wednesday, Mark discussed our ruinous rule by experts with Toby Young, virtueless virtue signalling with Alexandra Marshall, and excess deaths with Jamie Jenkins – all before fêting Sam Felstead's life-saving kitty.

~Laura Rosen Cohen thumped our Thursday with a fresh batch of her links, lovingly selected from around the world. This week's offering included the disappearance of the old normal, the failures of feminism, and the rise of the globalists.

~Mark then capped off the telly week with a more in-depth look at Britain's brokenness with Parm Sandhu and Stephen Fear, then Leilani Dowding on the Great Walkback and Matt Le Tissier on sport cut short.

~Laura Rosen Cohen returned Friday to guest host another of our live Clubland Q&As, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about Joe Biden's student debt bailout, booster madness, the liars and tyrants of the political left, and more.

~Mark welcomed the weekend by heading back to August 1922, spotlighting the not-so-latest headlines about Greek humiliation in war with Turkey, the Klan beating the rap in a California courtroom, a prime ministerial twofer in Mongolia, the first radio commercial, and a prince consort not making it home.

~Lastly, Rick McGinnis fired up the projector for our Saturday night movie date, this week screening Richard Brooks' 1966 western The Professionals, starring Lee Marvin and Burt Lancaster.

