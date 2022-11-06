A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 30-November 5

The Mark Steyn Cruise is back - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. If you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic [see right] in the company of Steyn favorites Bo Snerdley, Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek, we hope you'll consider cruising our way.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a new addition to Steyn's anthology of video poetry, and one all too relevant to our times.

Later Mark's Song of the Week celebrated a magnificent piece of music with what has become a somewhat perilous lyric.

~On Monday morning, Steyn remembered the late Lucianne Goldberg with whom he shared a rollicking couple of hours in the depths of the Monica years.

A new week of the Steyn Show began with Mark detecting a Monday metaphor in an artistic upending. Click below to watch:

To see the rest of the show, including Kelvin MacKenzie on migrants, Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the end of money, David Starkey on post-democracy, and David Starkey on jabbed kids, please click here.

~On Tuesday, the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got back together at 77 WABC New York to discuss minor matters such as hammer-wielding Canadian nudists but also the big news of Mr Snerdley's debut on the Mark Steyn Cruise. You can hear the full discussion here - and watch some earlier thoughts from Mark on political violence.

Tuesday's Steyn Show included Maggie Oliver on the shocking betrayal of white working-class girls in towns all over England:

To see the rest of the show, including Toby Young and Jamie Jenkins on migrants, and Kate Hoey on the EU's bad faith, please click here.

~On Wednesday, in celebration of SteynOnline's twentieth birthday, we began a two-decade stroll through the archives with "My Sharia Amour".

The midweek Mark Steyn Show featured more on migrants, the west's birth dearth, the COP-27 climate beano and rule by experts:

~On Thursday's Steyn Show, Mark addressed "the longest recession since the 1920s", the Manchester bombing report, the attempted assassination of Imran Khan, and Bev Turner's pushback against the propagandists of Covidstan:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet and included a stirring rejection of proposed Covid "amnesties".

~On Friday our celebration of SteynOnline's first twenty years reached 2003, and a mysterious virus out of China.

Later Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of our disintegrating world. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Saturday our twentieth-birthday celebration got to 2004, and the obsession of the age (climate) met an obsession of Mark's (demography).

For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for the newest version of a classic - All Quiet on the Western Front.

Also on Saturday, Mark offered his weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show, with a sobering moment from Boris Johnson's family tree.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show and continues with a very busy week ahead.