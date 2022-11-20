A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 13-19

Bookings for our 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise on the Adriatic continue to come in. We're looking forward to seeing many of our Mark Steyn Club members and SteynOnline readers at sea alongside Michele Bachmann, James Golden, Tal Bachman, and other special guests. Get all the details here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a continuation of our countdown to SteynOnline's twentieth birthday. Sunday brought us back to 2012 and Mark's prescient thoughts on the then-ongoing War in Afghanistan.

Mark hosted a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show delving into the Great Reset with author Michael Walsh.

In musical fare, Mark took on a classic as his Song of the Week, serving up an audio special dedicated to "The Way You Look Tonight."

~On Monday, Mark's trawl through the SteynOnline archives brought us the government shutdown that wasn't in 2013.

Mark returned to the GB News airwaves Monday night to talk about Albanophobia with Dominique Samuels, the Johnson family's "national plan" with Lois Perry, media propagandatists with John Watt, and going against the grain with Tonia Buxton.

~Mark reflected on culture's triumph over politics Tuesday with an eight-year old column that could have been written that day, about the right's failure to make a political difference.

That evening, Mark was back on the telly to discuss the rise of the elites with James Melville and migrants with MP Paul Bristow. Mark also tended to the breaking news in Poland with Col. Richard Kemp and Iran with Mahyar Tousi. Samantha Smith also stopped by for a chat about remembrance and desecration.

~We got up to 2015 in the birthday observances Wednesday, the year Donald Trump descended the elevator at Trump Tower. Mark discussed the brief moment in the barren wastes of American politics in which a candidate talked about something real.

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show tackled colonised curricula with Toby Young, the Remainers vs. the Union with Kate Hoey, escalating to Armageddon with Ben Sixsmith, and being given a death sentence via vaccine mandate with Annette Lewis.

~On Thursday, Mark took us back to his infamous 2016 Munk Debate on migrants alongside Nigel Farage against Louise Arbour and Simon Schama, as part of our twentieth birthday observations.

Laura Rosen Cohen then served up a batch of her famous links, on how China's benefiting from western youth's digital addictions, plus fried chicken for Kristallnacht and remembering Rabbi Jonathan Sacks.

In the evening, Mark closed out the GB week with Leilani Dowding on a very telling vignette of the modern British state, David Starkey on the condition of British "Conservatism", Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the G20's renewed enthusiasm for vaccine passports and digital identity, plus a hotel being scouted out for the migrants.

~On our stroll through twenty years of SteynOnline Friday we wound up in 2017, when The Mark Steyn Club and Tales for Our Time were born. Mark raised a glass to the latter with his thoughts on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Friday afternoon, our in-house Canadian affairs correspondent Andrew Lawton kicked down the studio door and offered up some substitute-guest-host-level excellence in a live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions about the Trump-DeSantis fault line emerging in the conservative movement, Justin Trudeau's Ukrainian virtue signalling, whether truly conservative parties are a thing of the past, and the Muskification of Twitter.

~Saturday's birthday memory was a free speech-themed Mark Steyn Show filmed entirely at sea in 2018 aboard the Mark Steyn Cruise. In this episode, Mark, Andrew, Tal Bachman, and the late Kathy Shaidle discuss the free speech landscape in North America and abroad.

Saturday brought us another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with the latest headlines from 1922, including a new Caliph in Constantinople, an old Pharoah in Luxor, an absent Emperor in the bridal suite and a lot of dead prime ministers in Greece.

Rick McGinnis closed out the week with a double-feature of music movies, The Last Waltz and Urgh! A Music War.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show and continues with a very busy week ahead.