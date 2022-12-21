Transspotting

Mark is continuing his recovery from two heart attacks, so Patrick Christys kindly guest hosted another live edition of The Mark Steyn Show Wednesday on GB News. On this programme, Patrick spoke about the ambulance strike with former ambulance technician Katie Strickland, before women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen joined to lament how Scottish children as young as 15 can now officially change their genders.

Next, Patrick chatted with YouTuber Mahyar Tousi and columnist Samantha Smith about children going homeless while migrants live the high life. Lastly, Car26.org's Lois Perry stopped by to talk about London's expanding "Ultra Low Emission Zone".

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

