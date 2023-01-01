Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 25-31

https://www.steynonline.com/13165/a-sennight-of-steyn-december-25-31

Print

Happy New Year to all of our readers. We're starting 2023 off right with Mark on the Daily Sceptic's New Year Honours List (with nearly two dozen nominations, evidently). Mark continues to tend to his health, but the past week was still a busy one at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how it looked:

~The week began on Christmas Day, with a round-up of holiday content new and old, from the return of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols to a Christmas video poem to Mark's take on the oft-cancelled "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

In the evening, Mark took a look at Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" as our Song of the Week.

~On Boxing Day (that's the day after Christmas to the non-Commonwealthers), Tal Bachman kicked off a two-parter about a song he says was as influential on him as it was on music. We'll publish part two in the week ahead.

~The Mark Steyn Show returned to GB News for a shortened week Tuesday with Tonia Buxton guest hosting. Tonia took a big picture look at the post-pandemic world, discussing the mental health consequences of lockdown with Dr Marcantonio Spada, the government's "nudging" record with journalist Laura Dodsworth, the official narrative versus the facts with Toby Young of the Daily Sceptic, and what 2023 has in store with entrepreneur Zoe Clews.

~Patrick Christys sat in for Mark on Wednesday, taking on the Prevent program with the Henry Jackson Society's Alan Mendoza, the Equality Act with documentarian Charlie Peters, the NHS with Sam Ashworth-Hayes, and boomers with Kara Kennedy.

~On Thursday morning, Laura Rosen Cohen lamented the new normal while saying "good riddance" to 2022, serving up links and thoughts on preserving your power, the forever pandemic, and how wokeness smothers creativity, among other topics.

Tonia Buxton then returned to close out the week on GB News by talking about Pelé's passing with former footballer Matt Le Tissier, the sugar tax and school meals with presenter Steve Miller, criminalizing cat-calling with Leilani Dowding, the Taliban with Mahyar Tousi, and English wine with columnist Zoe Strimpel.

~Our Canadian correspondent Andrew Lawton guest hosted the last Clubland Q&A of 2022 on Friday, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about the brokenness of everything, civilizational collapse, and the surrendering of privacy and freedom.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a rare look at a new film, the 2022 Norwegian monster flick Troll.

If you'd like to join our ranks in the Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later today.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

