A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 1-7

Mark is recovering from his two heart attacks, but the show must go on. 2023 still started out with a bang at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how the last week looked:

~The week and year began with a seasonally suitable Song of the Week, Ervin Drake's "It Was a Very Good Year".

~Monday brought a new week of telly editions of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. To start things off, guest host Patrick Christys discussed yet another Rotherham scandal with documentarian Charlie Peters, lockdown harms and NHS failings with Jamie Jenkins, childcare costs with Adam Hawksbee, and the decline of shoe-shining with Joseph Robertson.

~Patrick Christys returned Tuesday joined by Councillor Stuart Carroll on migrant costs, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Paul Embery on firefighters and food banks, Cindy Yu on China and Covid, as well as George White on LGBT and the church.

~On Wednesday's show, guest host Patrick Christys was joined by two guests from Mark's upcoming cruise, Alexandra Marshall on the never-ending lockdown and Eva Vlaardingerbroek on cities aflame. Lois Perry also stopped by to talk about "green energy," as did Dr David Starkey on returning history.

~SteynOnline's in-house Jewish Mother Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh batch of her famous links Thursday morning, with stories ranging from China's takeover and tyranny through medicine to Jewish wisdom and the evil rebranding of pedophiles.

Scottish comic Leo Kearse nabbed the guest host's chair on GB News Thursday evening, talking about conversion therapy bans with Toby Young, the upside of smoking with Kara Kennedy, Novak Djokovic and vaccine discrimination with Matt Le Tissier, and the Sussexes with Dr Arthur Kennedy.

~Laura Rosen Cohen graced us with her presence in audio form Friday, guest hosting for the regular guest host on another live Clubland Q&A. Laura fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world on the mushiness of modern "conservatives" and Kevin McCarthy's quest to become House speaker, the silencing of Jordan Peterson, and the quagmire of Israeli politics, among other topics.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with an homage to Bette Davis and William Keighley's 1942 film The Man Who Came to Dinner.

If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later today.