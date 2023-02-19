A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 12-18

Today, Sunday, Steyn will be joining his friend and colleague Eva Vlaardingerbroek on Mark's first ever Twitterspace livestream at 6pm GMT/1pm North American Eastern. The topic is the Covid vaccines.

That follows immediately after his Serenade Radio show, which airs today at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Tal Bachman washing and Burt Bacharach flossing.

~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up the latest GOP delusions and an unlikely conservative terrorist.

Later, Mark's Mailbox returned with a special edition including total civilisational collapse and a live-performance song for Valensteyn's Day. Click here to see the full show.

Mark's Mailbox is a special video production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the club, see below.

~On Valensteyn's Day itself, Mark joined Maajid Nawaz and Usman Raja for a wide-ranging but somewhat unromantic conversation on the world they're building for us.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Steyn returned to Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC to talk toxic trains and Bessarabian balloons. Click below to listen:

As he and Mark discussed, Mr Snerdley will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise.

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned for its second post-cardiac edition with three of its most popular guests – Alexandra Marshall, Dominique Samuels and Samantha Smith – taking the pulse of the planet:

Click here to see the full show.

Like Bo Snerdley, Alexandra and Dominique will be among those joining The Mark Steyn Cruise this summer - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. If you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company of Steyn favourites Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan, Leilani Dowding and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet with a particular focus on good riddance from Edinburgh to Wellington to Toronto.

~Friday marked the second anniversary of the death of the colossus of American conservatism, Rush Limbaugh. Mark hosted a special Rush-flavored edition of our Clubland Q&A with his own recollections and those of EIB listeners. You can hear the full show here.

~On Saturday our friend Alexandra Marshall, fresh from her weekly appearance on the Steyn Show, welcomed viewers to her own show Down Under:

Exciting news!!! My new show at @adhtvaus has just launched. I chat to special guest, the recently resurrected and extraordinary, @MarkSteynOnline about free speech and the future of journalism in the age of #woke. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VcOIR8Defq pic.twitter.com/tyvWYNV6g7 — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) February 17, 2023

For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for Henry Fonda in Warlock.

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now in its sixth year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the aforementioned Steyn debut on a Twitterspace livestream – and coming up: much more of The Mark Steyn Show with Eva, Leilani and Alexandra.