A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 19-25

On The Mark Steyn Show this week, special correspondent Leilani Dowding was out and about on the streets of London.

The Mark Steyn Cruise is back - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. If you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company of Steyn favourites Leilani Dowding (right), Bo Snerdley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Michele Bachmann, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, Dominique Samuels and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn making his debut on a Twitterspace livestream. The full discussion - on the Covid vaccines - can be heard here. This is the first comment we saw on the show:

My story went a little something like this... pic.twitter.com/YYz3ybRzki — Lyndsey Nicole House, RN (@HouseLyndsey) February 19, 2023

Later on Sunday, the day found Tal Bachman at the checkout and Mark in the roaring traffic's boom.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark doing a follow-up to his widely acclaimed special on victims of the vaccine. The guests included dissenting Tory MP Andrew Bridgen on the subject of cost-benefit analysis:

Click here to see the full show.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the club, see below.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show saw the return of Eva Vlaardingerbroek for a tour d'horizon of Liz Truss's "New World Order". Click here for the full show.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Steyn checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC to talk schoolmarms working blue and an ancient Steyn joke resurfacing at the NBA All-Stars' Game. Click below to listen:

As he and Mark mentioned, Mr Snerdley will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise.

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned with three of its most popular guests – Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Dominique Samuels, taking the pulse of the planet - and Mark noting the sad fate of a woker-than-wokester:

Click here to see the full show.

Like Bo Snerdley, Leilani, Alexandra and Dominique will be among those joining The Mark Steyn Cruise this summer - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever.

~Thursday's Steyn Show was a special edition with Mark and Marc Morano on "The Great Reset". Click here for the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Canada's culture of death to vegetable rationing in the UK.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of our disintegrating world - plus a tip of the hat to Caruso and Mark's French nurses. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for a little Lubitsch: Don Ameche in Heaven Can Wait.

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now in its sixth year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Mark's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.