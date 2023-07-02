A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 25-July 1

To our Canadian and American readers, Happy Post-Dominion Day/Pre-Fourth of July Weekend.

Steyn's free-speech case against the UK media censor Ofcom is now before the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. His legal team have asked that the Ofcom commissars' second ruling against him - for his show with Naomi Wolf on the Covid vaccine damage - be rolled into the first and adjudicated together. Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important case for freedom of expression on critical public policy. Please scroll down the page for more information.

~The week began with Tal Bachman wrapping up his series on rugby... and Steyn with a song for Vladimir Putin.

~On Monday Mark noted another rave review for The Prisoner of Windsor.

Later he launched a new week of The Mark Steyn Show with Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on the French president's supposed "toxic masculinity":

Also on the show were Mary Dejevsky on what's really behind that Russian "coup" and Jo Nova on things respectable people can now say about Covid. Click here to see the full episode.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show featured Mark Steyn Cruisemate Michele Bachmann on the state of the US presidential "election", if you can call it that:

Also on the show was Andrew Lawton on Canadian organ "donation":

As mentioned above, Michele Bachmann will be joining Steyn on this coming week's Mark Steyn Cruise - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. So, if you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company not only of Michele but of Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Mister Snerdley, Alexandra Marshall and more, and you can hop a flight to Trieste, we'll do our best to squeeze you in:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented our midweek panel of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Samantha Smith to take the pulse of the planet. Topics included Steyn on the proliferation of new religions:

Later, Leilani addressed the ferocious opposition to an entirely reasonable bill:

And Samantha put in a word for routinely demonised white people:

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark presented a special edition featuring highlights from previous Steyn Cruises, and a farewell to Broadway lyricist Sheldon Harnick:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from the disintegration of the American republic to gynaecologists who decline to examine ladies' testicles.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on topics from the French riots to the de-banking of Nigel Farage - plus music for Dominion Day. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday screen date, Rick McGinnis picked an Ealing classic, Passport to Pimlico.

As to that new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews are piling up around the world. Bob Walker writes at Amazon:

Great book Is there anything Mark cannot do? This is a thoroughly enjoyable book that joins his others of quite different veins. Oddball, fun, clever - it's simply terrific satire. Highly recommended.

Thank you, Bob. To see what he means...

