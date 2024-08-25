A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 18-24

This week Robert F Kennedy Jr suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump. Here he is on one of his several appearances on The Mark Steyn Show .

Dave and Sally from East Yorkshire write:

My wife and I are English born and bred and even though we knew things would be bad under the jackboot of our beloved leader even we didn't think things would be this bad so quickly!! We find ourselves along with friends constantly angry these days at the parlous state of our country with no one in Westminsterland speaking for us or to us other than to vilify us and our genuinely legitimate concerns... You however are a consummate communicator...often encapsulating how we are feeling and speaking to us and for us in text and in your weekly Q And A. And for us that is no exaggeration... We're living through frightening and dystopian times in the UK so we need your voice in what is quickly becoming a free speech Wasteland! Thank you for what you do Mark and make no mistake what you do is vital in keeping us sane in this insane world but also with humour because we need to try and keep a sense of humour that's for sure.

Thank you, Dave and Sally! These are dark times indeed. Thankfully, we have Mark to make sense of it all - including through his narration of classic fiction that foreshadowed much of what we are experiencing today. This week our current Tales for Our Time courtesy of GK Chesterton continues apace with The Flying Inn - a tale of an England in which the elites make common cause with Islam. Members can listen here.

Thank you also to our new and returning members from Arizona, California, Essex, Florida, Hassocks, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nevada, New South Wales, Nottinghamshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Australia, South Carolina, Utah, Washington (the state, not the other Washington where justice goes to die) and beyond.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~ The definitive mid-century Broadway showtune - "Some Enchanted Evening" by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II was Steyn's Song of the Week on Sunday.

~ Mark's Monday Notebook addressed the proliferating poxy panic porn related to so-called "Monkey Pox" rebranded as "Mpox".

~ On Tuesday, the Diversity Deathwatch continued with Mark's survey of the delightful aspects of "diversity" around the western world.

~ Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday fielding questions on various topics from the Kamala Konvention to the Pakistani Muslim behind the Southport "disinformation".

~ On Thursday Laura Rosen Cohen rounded up her famous links from around the world including an equine twist on her "Human Grace" section.

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark examined coincidences and the dirty rotten stinking U.S. "justice" system in his Friday column: Asleep in the Deep (State).

~ Later, in honor of Robert F. Kennedy Jr's endorsement of Donald Trump for President, we reposted The Mark Steyn Show with RFK Jr.

~ Mark Steyn's On The Town returned to Serenade Radio on Saturday at noon ET/ 5pm BST. This week's episode featured Sting on Broadway, Neapolitan sewage, the biggest hit ever to come out of British West Africa, and a "controversial" Number One. Plus, Frank Sinatra sings the Sacroiliac Songbook. Members may log in and stream here.

~ Later Rick's Flicks reviewed Godzilla Minus One - a homage/ reboot to Ishirō Honda's Gojira (1954) - that became the most successful Godzilla film ever in Japan and won the first Academy Award in the series' history.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

