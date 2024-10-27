A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 20-26

"We are more than just baby making vessels...". Michelle Obama calls on women to demand the men in the lives "do better by us" - lest they become "collateral damage to (male voters) rage."

Renewing member Keith from Mississippi proclaimed:

Mississippi loves Mark Steyn

And John, who recently returned to the club, explained:

Sorry for the delay in re-upping. Avoiding detection by the deep state is exhausting...

Avoiding detection by the deep state is getting harder and harder these days, don't you find?

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ If you were caught in the bait and switch at Kamala's rally - and would prefer hearing Beyoncé sing (instead of extolling the virtues of abortion), you can catch her and Bing and many others celebrate the Harry Warren songbook in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ On Monday, Mark weighed in on Campaign 2024 and the latest evidence that Democrat plans to steal - yet another election - are well underway.

~ If you thought the death penalty was abolished in England - think again - it's back and it's aimed at those who dare counter the government narrative. Mark explained in our most read piece of the week.

~ Mark Steyn was back at the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday, fielding questions on the US election, Keir Starmer's political prisoners, BRICS and the Commonwealth, and sundry topics in between.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with Laura Rosen Cohen's round-up of links from around the world plus a word about the Sukkot holiday.

~ On Friday Mark discussed the "domestic interference" in American "Elections".

~ On the heels of the wrongful arrest of Tommy Robinson at the express direction of the High Court (before whom Mark appeared back in the summer), Mark marked our Civilisational Deathwatch with the usual delightful tales of diversity.

~ On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark shared some music for Britons to put their clocks back to, plus, with Halloween looming, the Dracula Cha-Cha and the Spooky Sinatra.

~ Also, in keeping with the Halloween theme , Rick's Flicks reviewed the 1944 film, "The Uninvited", marking the beginning of the modern movie ghost story.

A new week starts later today at Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time/ 1:30pm North American Eastern Time.*

(Note: the time zone difference for this week only.)