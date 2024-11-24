A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 17-23

Mark pictured earlier this year outside the Royal Courts of Justice with the lovely Leilani Dowding and Republicans Overseas UK spokesperson Jennifer Ewing.

Welcome to our new and returning members from Arizona, California, Christchurch, Connecticut, Georgia, Gloucestershire, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New South Wales, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Somerset, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wiltshire and beyond...

New member Rob from Staten Island, New York:

Thank you for years of courage, commentary, and comedy. Hope this helps in your continued battle for free speech.

Renewing member Nicole from Utah:

It is my great honor and pleasure to be a member of the Mark Steyn club... Thank you for all you have done and are doing to preserve and continue our Christian God-created eternal Liberty and freedom. Our nation and the world are forever indebted to you for your courage in speaking the truth and exposing the evil among us decade after torturous decade. You are our generation's Charles Martel and C.S. Lewis...

New member Fred from Indiana:

Keep up the good fight sir.

On that same theme, renewing member William from Florida:

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ At the beginning of the week, we took a look back at two timeless and timely shows:

The first is "The Show Ofcom Won't Let You See" - that is, the first of two shows Ofcom deemed "harmful" for questioning the government narrative re: the "safety and efficacy" of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The second show, "Rules for Thee, Not for Me", examined the selectivity of Ofcom in the UK's two-tier "justice" system.

~ Our Clubland Q&A included an update on UK's Chief Censor Ofcom. Your truly also fielded questions on recent Trump appointments and Representative Mace's bill to ban biological men from using women's private spaces on the Hill.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Thursday with her round-up of links around the world - plus some moments of Human Grace.

~ The weekend marked the return of Mark's newish show On the Town at Serenade Radio. Mark observed the centennial of Puccini's death with his somewhat unlikely biggest hit. Plus there was a Sierra Leone double-play and a very operatic Sinatra Sextet.

Plus, Rick McGinnis reviewed Jonathan Demme film: "Swimming To Cambodia".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time.

