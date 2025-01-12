A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 5-11

This week we welcomed new and renewing members from Arizona, Belgium, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Middlesex, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Staffordshire, Sussex, Victoria, Virginia, Wiltshire, Wisconsin, Yorkshire and beyond...

Lynn from Washington state joining the first time writes:

Mark Steyn is an international treasure.

From Kent, renewing member Edward encourages:

Keep up the shining example of courage and integrity...

New member Julie from Manchester (UK, not the largest city in New Hampshire) says:

I have great respect for Mark Steyn's ability as a journalist and commentator. Thank you Mr. Steyn.

Thank you, Julie, Edward and Lynn!

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline...

~ Steyn's Song of the Week - "Love Me Tender" - was in honor of Elvis Presley who would have turned ninety years old this past week.

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's recent take on Nigel Farage aka "The Gatekeeper".

~ Tuesday marked the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

~ Later we reported on a little movement in the Mann vs Steyn case. The court ruled that Michael E. Mann would finally be made to have some skin in the game - by having to pay $530k to Mark's co-defendant National Review. However, by the end of the week, Mann told the appeals court he would be appealing that too....

~ Midweek, Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world. This week's show focused on a variety of topics from England's gang-rape epidemic to the alleged resignation of Justin Trudeau.

~ It was "Morning in Canada" on Thursday as Laura Rosen Cohen mulled Trudeau's "resignation" in addition to her usual round-up of links from around the world including moments of human grace.

~ Mark's weekend notebook surveyed the state of the wildfires in California and the apparent complete breakdown in California, in addition to the continued abandonment of flood victims in North Carolina.

~ On Saturday, Mark reflected on Paedos and Policemen in England.

~ Later, in Mark Steyn on the Town on Serenade Radio, Mark celebrated a Broadway legend, an Italian composer and some Caribbean limbo. Plus: when Frank met Elvis! Replay available for club members here.

~ Finally, Rick McGinnis reviewed Myrna Loy and Irene Dunne in "Thirteen Women". He also remembered our dear friend Kathy Shaidle - who died four years ago this past week. We all miss her in our lives and reading her here at SteynOnline.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm GMT.