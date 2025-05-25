A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 18-24

It's Memorial Day Weekend here in America. As is tradition, our President has issued a proclamation:

We are eternally indebted to our Nation's fallen heroes. On this solemn day, as we honor their sacrifice, the First Lady and I ask all citizens to join us in prayer that Almighty God may comfort those who mourn, grant protection to all who serve, and bring blessed peace to the world.

Thus, volunteers have spent the weekend placing small American flags on the graves of our fallen soldiers in cemeteries all across America and abroad:

A two-year old boy helps volunteers place flags in front of soldiers' graves for Memorial Day at St. Mihiel American Cemetery, France.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/KOpmNV0rqW — ABMC (@usabmc) May 24, 2025

As the daughter of a disabled veteran, from a long line of veterans, many of us do not want to see that sacrifice offered in vain for places that silence truth-tellers or enable evil.

In our latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show, taped on the recent Mark Steyn Cruise and aired on Friday, the second term of President Trump and the influence of the Making America Great Again movement on the rest of the world was very much on the minds of Mark and his special guests: Michele Bachmann, Leilani Dowding, Elizabeth Barker and Calvin Robinson. As if almost on cue, we understand via yesterday's news, that Trump has sent "a free speech team to interview UK activists" and so we are hopeful that our beleaguered club members in the UK will soon see the restoration of their rights and their country to its pre-invasion glory.

~ Speaking of the UK's pre-invasion glory.... in Monday's column Mark discussed "remigration" and the world before a Brexit that didn't quite happen.

~ On Tuesday, Mark weighed in on the shameful term of Biden and this week's lies about it - which would have kept us on the same WEF trajectory as much of the rest of the world had we not reversed course in the 2024 election.

~ Mark returned on Wednesday to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet in our weekly Clubland Q&A. This week's show covered a range of topics from Trump and Ramaphosa to the Remigration Summit in Italy.

~ This week's Laura's Links followed the terrorist attack on two young Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC and included a perfectly timed reminder that Israel and the Jewish people are not going anywhere: Am Yisrael Chai.

~ Later in the day there was breaking news from the DC Superior Court on the other side of that swamp, which I shared here. In the Mann vs Steyn case there is now one question: Who owes one million dollars now?

On the kinder side of life:

~ Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated an old friend of Mark's, the late Ann Ronell, who tells Mark about her two biggest hits...

~ In Mark Steyn's On the Town, we marked Queen Victoria's birthday with a diverse range of songwriters from Felix Mendelssohn to Tammy Wynette. Plus the Imperial Sinatra and a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones.

~ Rick McGinnis reviewed "A Girl Without a Room"- a 1933 pre-Code musical comedy, set in Montparnasse, in the district of Paris that was home to the original Bohemia.

Finally, club members enjoyed the final episode of one of Mark's most popular narrations to date in Tales for Our Time: Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome. With the lazy days of summer and long car rides approaching, this is the perfect time to escape the worries of the world and enjoy the delights of classic fiction in audio form. We now have a library of over seventy various tales available here for club members.

And, if hard-core non-fiction is what you seek, we also have narrations of Climate Change: The Facts and "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists, In Their Own Words, On Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick And Their Damage To Science. Volume I - compiled and edited by Mark Steyn.

