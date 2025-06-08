A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 1-7

Last week, we introduced a brand-new audio player. This week, we bring you The Clubhouse - your go-to spot for sharing breaking news, links and other items that don't fit with current topics. Members may access this new open forum under The Mark Steyn Club tab on the homepage at SteynOnline here.

Speaking of, we are so grateful for the many new members and returning members in recent weeks from Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Derbyshire, Florida, Georgia, Hampshire, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kent, Kentucky, London, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Southampton, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Victoria, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and beyond.

Paul has just joined from California:

Mark, keep fighting for western civilization and our freedom, and keep us laughing along the way!

John from Montana decided to renew:

I spend a good hour here every morning trying to keep up with the content and the comments. A great place to be. The most recent tale, Three Men on the Bummel, reminded me of my father, who passed five years ago. We both loved that sort of humour...

As did Chuck from Arizona:

Love support Mark and his work! As well as his support team. Enjoyed the Cruise and look forward to 2026 Cruise

And, we look forward to seeing you on the next cruise!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ On Sunday, Mark told the story of two Sunday songs written six decades apart...

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark discussed what happens when Molotov Man Meets Awareness-Raisers.

~ On Tuesday, Mark weighed in on the situation in Ukraine.

~ Mark was back taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on Wednesday. This week's show covered a range of topics from the dawn of Pride Season to the death of nations. In case you missed it, here's the action replay. Do have a listen on our brand-new audio player.

~ In this week's Laura's Links, Laura Rosen Cohen shared her thoughts on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and Ruth the Moabite in addition to her round-up of excellent links.

~ On Friday, we had a brand-new Mark Steyn Show with Steyn Show favorites: Jules Serkin and Naomi Wolf discussing the effects of the Covid vaccine and those who covered it up.

Later, we aired a rerun of a Tale for Our Time first aired almost a decade ago: "Belling the Cat" by Rudyard Kipling.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we celebrated Georges Bizet and Nancy Sinatra. Plus: a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones, and a rare touch of reggae. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in.

~ Later, Rick McGinnis reviewed "The Wages of Fear" starring Yves Montand which he describes as "a gritty 1953 drama by Henri-Georges Clouzot that might have been a classic film noir if it had been made in English, and would influence Hollywood action movies for decades to come."

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

