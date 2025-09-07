A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 31-September 6

Join Mark at SteynOnline later today for the launch of a new audio delight for Mark Steyn Club members...

Geoff from Indiana has just joined:

I have been enjoying the emails for years and decided I should be contributing. Thank you for the amazing writing.

Thank you, Geoff and welcome to you and all our new and returning members from Alabama, Alaska, Alberta, Arizona, Belgium, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, India, Indiana, Ireland, Israel, Kansas, Kent, Kentucky, London, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Brunswick, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New South Wales, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Rhode Island, Saskatchewan, Scotland, Shropshire, Somerset, South Australia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Yorkshire, Wyoming, Zimbabwe, and beyond...

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ For Labor/ Labour Day weekend, Mark presented an audio special including a brand- new installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot in hits and headlines of the Labour Day holiday of 1925.

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, President Trump appears to finally see the light on the Covid vaccine while the Overton window on the dispossession of European peoples in their native lands rapidly shifts...

~ Mark considered the criminalisation of jokes and the difference between a radical and moderate Muslim in our most read column on Tuesday.

~ Mark was back behind the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics from Russia's interests in getting what they claim to be theirs back to "Generation Remigration's" interest in getting a world ~most of them have no memory of~ back. Plus, Mark answered questions re: the current state of free speech in the western world.

~ On Thursday, Laura's Links surveilled the "Brave New World".

~ Kicking off the weekend, Mark was back on the big picture revealing what they think of you...

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark prepared to bid farewell to summer with a Dane singing in German, closed out his remembrances of Alan and Marilyn Bergman with the number they wrote on the day they met, and played the unlikeliest Sinatra song ever.

~ Later in Rick's Flicks, Rick McGinnis reviewed David O. Selznick's 1944 production of Since You Went Away.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

Attention New England readers!

The producers of the popular podcast featuring Mark's trial in DC will be staging their theatrical reading of the events of October 7 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine on Thursday, September 18th at 7:30pm.

Our review of "October 7: In Their Own Words" at SteynOnline is here. Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer look forward to seeing as many of our readers as possible. Tickets are free and available to reserve here.

