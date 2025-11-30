A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 23-29

Today, at 5.30pm GMT, there will be a brand new edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, with Mark telling the story of one of his favourite songs with the help of its composer.

~ Please tune-in later this morning for the next installment of Mark's audio adaptation of his bestselling book America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. In case you missed it, you may catch up on last week's episode here and older episodes here.

Thank you to our clubbers including:

Mary from Illinois:

I want to thank you specifically for the superb quality of the Tales for our Time section of your club. For cheaper than what it would cost to go to my local library, I can download a kindle version and follow along with your recitation. As I don't have a mobile device (it's not that hard to get around), I also download them to my mp3 player which I can then plug into the USB port in my car. I can then listen on long car trips which is a double treat...

Also from Illinois, new member Michael says:

A long time fan. Happy to support your writing.

Anna from Michigan:

Thank you for everything you do! We enjoy SteynOnline immensely. Stay strong and well, and keep up the good fight.

New member Jon, also from Michigan:

Hope this helps you to continue to spread the unvarnished truth. You sir are a global treasure.

Christine from Virginia:

I've been listening to you, Mark, ever since you first started guest hosting on Rush's show many many long years ago. I was a young mom of five then, and you were the highlight of my day. Now, I'm an old mom of five and a grandmother of one, and you are still the highlight of my day. We've never met, but I can't begin to tell you the amount of joy you've brought into my life over the years with your love of poetry, music, and good literature. And you were my grounding voice of sound reason when the world went mad. I thank our dear Lord for the gift of your life...

Mary from Massachusetts:

Couldn't let you go. Especially enjoy Tales for Our Time. enjoy Laura and her links as well.

Bonnie from Pennsylvania has just joined:

I always appreciate Mark's perspective on things as his sense of humor. I've been consuming his content and thought it was about time for me to offer some monetary support. Best wishes to Mark and all involved.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ As Mark says, "there aren't many songs about labor – that's to say, not just about work, a job, but a song you can feel the sweat and ache in" - but, here is one: "Sixteen Tons". This week's Steyn's Song of the Week is adapted from Mark's book A Song For The Season (one of our Black Friday Specials over at the Steyn Store).

~ From "From Pussyhats to Peninas", in one of our most read articles this week Mark wrote on the abolition of the sexes.

~ On Wednesday, Mark fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show included Mark's responses to questions from Mark Steyn Club members on a variety of topics including a proposal to remove the right to a trial by jury for most cases in the UK, the implications of AI, and the lastest machinations of the Deep State. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Thursday was Thanksgiving in America - and Mark was here with our annual Thanksgiving Day broadcast of The Mark Steyn Show - including a brand new episode of The 100 Years Ago Show, with a portrait of America at the height of the Jazz Age - Thanksgiving 1925.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen shared her links from around the world plus moments of human grace.

~ Also, on Thursday, we had the final episode of Mark's brilliant narration of The Murder on the Links by Agatha Christie in our Tales for Our Time series. In case you missed it, catch up on all the episodes here.

~ In Friday's column, Mark wrote of "The Great Betrayal" that enabled an Afghan national to shoot two national guardsmen on the streets of Washington, DC.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Steyn remembered the great Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, and wished a happy seventy-fifth birthday to Guys and Dolls. We also heard Frank Loesser's great score performed by singers from Sinatra and Crosby to Bonnie Langford and Chrissie Hynde. In case you missed it, members may access the episode here.

~ We hit a lighter note Satuday evening at Mark at the Movies with Mark's classic review of "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm ET.

