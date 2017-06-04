A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 29-June 4

Last night, twelve days after Manchester, Britain was hit by another murderous terror attack - this time in London. Mark shared some initial thoughts on Fox News, and, in print, here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Memorial Day observances. Mark offered some thoughts on war and sacrifice, a song for the season, and a poem from his daughter.

~Monday was also the centenary of the birth of John F Kennedy. Steyn looked back at young Jack - and at the post-death mythological Jack.

~On Tuesday Mark considered the curiously coercive uniformity of the response to the Manchester terrorist attack: "The Ruin of England" was our most-read column of the week. The Manchester suicide bombing was also the subject of this week's SteynPost. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday Hillary Clinton opened up and let rip with a lengthy list of people who cost her the 2016 election - including certain sinister Macedonians. Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News and tried to take it seriously. Click below to watch:

~Thursday was a busy day for Mark, on TV, radio and in print. He started the day with "Fox & Friends" demonstrating "The Full Covfefe", then guest-hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show, and rounded out the day with a column continuing his analysis of terrorism in England: "The New Mancunians." But the big news on Thursday was President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, as Mark discussed on Fox News with Neil Cavuto.

~To close out the week The Mark Steyn Weekend Show offered a welcome break from the woes of the world, as Mark mused on McDonald's and Mary Tyler Moore, and the great Patsy Gallant joined him with a trio of songs in celebration of Ã‰dith Piaf. Click below to watch:

~Our Saturday movie date marked the one hundredth anniversary of Dean Martin with a consideration of Dean on screen.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and tomorrow, Monday, Mark analyses the London Bridge attack and the rest of the news as he guest-hosts America's Number One radio show.