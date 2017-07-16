A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 10-16

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn on Dover Beach for the first of our video poetry selections. We were gratified by the (mostly) warm response, for example from Mark Steyn Club Founding Member Annie:

Bless you Mark. Please, please keep the Sunday Poems coming, and keep them in video. Poets long ago changed the world with their words. Now they are not taught at all, to our shame.

Indeed. Keep an eye out for our next one. Our Song of the Week, meanwhile, was verse of a more genial disposition, all Irish hearts and lilting laughter: "Peg O' My Heart."

~On Monday, speaking of music, Steyn considered the media meltdown over Trump's Warsaw speech: The President spoke of symphonies, but the press heard only dog-whistles. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday, Mark returned to "Varney & Co" on Fox Business for further consideration of the civilizational naysayers among the American media - and of the Canadian Government's decision to endow murderous traitor Omar Khadr with a jihadist jackpot.

~On Wednesday, Steyn remembered Chris de Freitas, one of the principled climatologists he cited in his book "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists - in Their Own Words - on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick and Their Damage to Science Volume One. Professor de Freitas paid a high price for being on the receiving end of the hockey stick.

~By midweek, the Democrats' Red Scare was cranked up to fever pitch with the latest revelations re Donald Trump Jr. Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the Azerbaijani connection. Click below to watch:

Warming to his theme, Steyn did his best to keep a straight face with "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning.

~On Friday Mark was "Outnumbered" as the #OneLucky Guy surrounded by Kennedy, Harris, Meghan and Marie. Many topics came up for debate, including health care and the media's ignorance of and antipathy to faith. Click below for an excerpt:

~With all this collusion in the air, our weekend movie date looked at the last time Russo-American collusion went awry for a president, with Harrison Ford aboard Air Force One. On Saturday night, Mark unwound with Shannon Bream, Kat Timpf and Tyrus for the full hour on "The Greg Gutfeld Show".

All of our content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including the aforementioned poetic divertissement. Founding Member Charles Duke writes:

Dover Beach video was outstanding in every way. The way you wove your discourse on the present currents sweeping through humanity via the poem was enlightening, frightening, enriching and extremely well done. I think your newest effort is a tremendously good idea.

We'll be back with another very soon - and with this month's exciting yarn in our series Tales for Our Time. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

Due to an unexpected sales surge, Mark's cat album Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats has returned to the jazz Top Ten and vocal pop Top 40 - and temporarily sold out CD-wise at Amazon. Don't worry, the re-stock is en route, and in the meantime you can pick it up at the Steyn Store, where Mark Steyn Club members get it at a special member price that will have you feline even more groovy!

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues tomorrow with a brand new SteynPost.