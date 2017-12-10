A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 4-10

Mark testifies to the House of Commons in Ottawa, as seen in this week's SteynPost.

Tomorrow, Monday, Steyn will be attempting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 5pm US Eastern Time. Check below for local listings.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn celebrating the anniversary of a classic novelty song, and reading the last part of a favorite short story, The Rubber Check by Scott Fitzgerald.

~On Monday Mark started the day by considering the state of Robert Mueller's "Russia investigation"; it was our most-read piece of the week. He ended it on TV, discussing the President's Supreme Court victory, and the permanent state's hostility to the Trump Administration.

~On Tuesday came news of the death of a woman Steyn met many years ago - Christine Keeler, the last major figure in Britain's Profumo scandal and "the girl in the swimming pool".

~'Wednesday's brand new SteynPost discussed the outrageous and wicked star chamber convened by Wilfrid Laurier University to ruin a brave young lady. Click below to watch:

SteynPosts appears thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below. Later on Wednesday Mark joined John Oakley on the radio to discuss Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and other news of the day. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Steyn returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News to ponder the latest liberal icon to be swept up in the ongoing Pervnado ...and his dynastic ambitions. Click below to watch:

As for the Democrats' opportunist re-calibration in these matters, Mark offered some thoughts in "A Guide to Pants-Dropping for the New Man".

~On Friday Steyn launched the latest of our nightly audio adventures in the series Tales for our Time - a seasonal classic: Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Marley's ghost et al in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Click here for Part One and here for Part Two. You can hear Mark read Part Three later this evening at SteynOnline.

~For our Saturday movie date Mark observed the anniversary of the Montreal massacre with the 2009 feature film made on the subject, Polytechnique.

A new week at SteynOnline begins this evening with our Song of the Week and Part Three of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. And please join us tomorrow for another Clubland Q&A live around the planet - at 5pm US Eastern Time on Monday. That's 2pm Pacific - and, beyond the Americas, 10pm Greenwich Mean Time, 11pm in Europe, midnight in Turkey, the wee small hours of Tuesday in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Tuesday morning in Oz, 11am in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.