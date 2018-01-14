A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 8-14

Jack London's classic short story "To Build a Fire" was read this weekend by Mark in Tales for Our Time

Happy Sunday to our readers around the world. If you're in Hawaii, we hope this is the only incendiary incoming in your inbox this morning. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with the Golden Globe Awards, at which Oprah was sworn in as the 46th President. Click below to watch:

~Steyn's Monday column contemplated the west's descent into "The Endless Night of the Long Knives". It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members all around the planet on immigration, Islam and related matters. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see below.

~Wednesday's Midweek Notebook found Steyn looking at sellouts, sepoys and superheroes - plus an unnerving performance on immigration by the President, who then made an equally startling course correction. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Mark bade farewell to one of his favorite interviewers, Chicago radio legend Milt Rosenberg. He also tipped his hat to the late Keely Smith and her beautiful signature song.

~On Friday Steyn presented the latest exciting yarn in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. In view of the recent cold snap in Mark's corner of North America, he decided to read a most appropriate story by Jack London. You can find the first part of "To Build a Fire" here, and the conclusion here. We will have another piece of frosty fiction - this time from Russia - later this month. Steyn Club First-Weekend Founding Member Joseph Meade writes:

Thank you, Mark, for all of the stories. I do so enjoy hearing you read them.

Thank you for that, Joseph. For those new to our audio serializations, you can find all our previous tales - by H G Wells, Conan Doyle, Conrad, Kipling and more - here. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of Mark Steyn Club members, for which were are profoundly grateful.

~Mark's weekend column examined the ongoing corruption of federal justice as manifested in the Cliven Bundy case.

~For our Saturday movie date, and apropos of the President's concerns re "sh*thole countries", Steyn reviewed Hotel Rwanda.

Last year Mark was interviewed for a new documentary taking its title from the very last words of murdered film director Theo van Gogh, addressed to the Islamic fanatic who killed him. The documentary is now out:

You can rent it either from Vimeo (by clicking the button above) or from Amazon.

Our content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. Mark's columns on everything from big-picture demography to the big picture at your local multiplex will always be free and accessible to all. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including the aforementioned Tales for Our Time, and participation in our Clubland Q&As and its video cousin Mark's Mailbox, a new edition of which will air this week.

You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And, if you have a pal who'd enjoy Mark's readings of Jack London and others, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.