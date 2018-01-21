A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 15-21

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Steyn celebrating Mel Tillis' greatest song, "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town".

~Mark's Monday column started with Lindsey Graham's Big Idea and evolved smoothly to England's shortless Mohammeds and transatlantic nuances in posterior vernacular. It was our most-read piece of the week. Speaking of the ongoing rumbling from President Trump's alleged s***holes remarks, with all these asterisks in the news Steyn revisited the Riskie Awards.

~On Tuesday we presented another video edition of Mark's Mailbox. He answered questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world on the Deep State, Isis dropping the big one, the new colonial condescension, and the mellifluousness of the Welsh accent. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see below. Mark will be taking more questions live around the planet in our latest Clubland Q&A, which he'll host this Tuesday afternoon at 4pm US Eastern Time.

Steyn's other video hits this week included two appearances with Tucker Carlson - first to talk about the social-media cartel, and then to discuss the Democrats' increasingly undisguised preference for illegal immigrants over Americans. The second proved more controversial.

~On Wednesday Mark joined John Oakley on Toronto's AM 640 to address the US media's reaction to President Trump's radioactive waist, and the Canadian media's performance in the (first) Great Hijab Hoax of 2018. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Steyn bade a fond farewell to the now totally racist and transphobic pussyhat.

~On Friday Mark presented the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, and the second half of our double-bill of frosty fiction. Following last weekend's To Build a Fire by Jack London, Steyn opted to read a tale from the opposite side of the Northern Hemisphere, Gogol's famous story The Overcoat. For Part One click here, and for Part Two here. And tune in tonight for Part Three! Kate Smyth, a Steyn Club member from Down Under, writes:

Another riveting introduction to a great story, wonderfully told, Mark.

Thank you for that, Kate. For those new to our audio serializations, you can find all our previous tales - by H G Wells, Conan Doyle, Conrad, Kipling and more - here. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of Mark Steyn Club members, for which were are profoundly grateful.

~Midnight on Friday supposedly marked the collapse of government in America: Mark looked back fondly to weaponizing the shutdown. He also celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the Age of Incompletion.

~For our Saturday movie date Steyn recalled a few administrations you may have forgotten - those of presidents Lyman, Mitchell and Shepherd.

In news from the eventually forthcoming Mann vs Steyn Trial of the Century, Michael E Mann, Doctor Fraudpants lui-mÃªme, is evidently as bored as Mark waiting for the trial to start and has decided to anoint the Great Australian Wag Tim Blair as Satan.

Steyn is coming to Colorado Springs for February's Leadership Program of the Rockies retreat. He'll be appearing with Fox Business star Kennedy, Congressman Jason Lewis, Mollie Hemingway, Art Laffer and more. Please click here and enjoy a special discount on the ticket price by entering the promo code code Steyn_Retreat_2018 at registration.

Last year Mark was interviewed, along with many doughty comrades from this long struggle, for an important new documentary. Can't We Talk About This? takes its title from the very last words of film director Theo van Gogh to the Islamic fanatic who murdered him. The film is now out:

We hope you'll give it a look. You can rent it either from Vimeo (by clicking the button above) or from Amazon.

As noted above,much of our content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including the aforementioned Tales for Our Time, and participation in our Clubland Q&As, a new edition of which will air this week. You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And, if you have a pal who'd enjoy Mark's readings of Gogol, Jack London and others, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with Tuesday's Clubland Q&A live around the planet. We hope you'll join us!