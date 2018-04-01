A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 26-April 1

A Royal Air Force recruiting poster from its first months in 1918: The RAF's the one with the roundel; the other chap's with Kaiser Bill.

Happy Easter and Happy Passover to our readers around the world. On this Easter morn, we have a movie on the meaning and a song for the season. While we're at it, Happy April Fool's Day and Happy 100th Birthday to the Royal Air Force, born this day in 1918 from a merger of the British Army's Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Navy's Royal Naval Air Service and thus the first freestanding, non-naval, non-army air force in the world.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Steyn celebrating the hundredth anniversary of an American classic, and all his media colleagues salivating as the Stormy clouds gathered. Mark addressed the latter with Tucker Carlson. Click below to watch:

~On Monday Steyn considered heroism, depravity and passivity in a dying France. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday, in light of Stormy's supposed criminal implications, Mark revisited the case of the federally regulated family man. He also reminded readers of the media's double standards (with bonus song parody).

~On Wednesday Steyn checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640, to talk about cradle-to-grave welfare and looting the future - and to throw in a few cheap Justin Trudeau cracks. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Mark appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to talk about the ongoing attempt to blame Hillary Clinton's defeat on sexism.

~Mark ended the week with another video edition of Mark's Mailbox, answering questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on identity politics, canine Nazis and much more. Click below to watch:

Dedicated followers of the New York court schedule (scroll down) may be interested to know that the following has now been postponed until 11.30am on Thursday April 19th:

Court: New York Supreme Court

Index Number: 0650887/2018

Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC Relief Sought: Confirm Award

There is plenty of disinformation out there regarding what happened, but, as Mark put it, he is happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

Exactly a week later - April 26th - the Ethan Allen Institute, which comprises almost all the remaining sane people in Bernie Sanders' Vermont, will be hosting its 25th anniversary gala in South Burlington. The Green Mountain State is not exactly natural Steyn territory, but, if you're in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, upstate New York or Quebec, it's a short drive and Mark will be pleased to see you. You can find more details here - and you can get 15 per cent off the ticket price if you enter the promo code EAIMARK.

