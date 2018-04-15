A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 9-15

Steyn with Diamond & Silk at the Independent Women's Forum. This week Diamond and Silk were declared "unsafe" for Mark Zuckerberg's "community".

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with a Steyn Song of the Week for baseball season.

~Mark's Monday Notebook took a brisk tour of the cultural scene, from Ted Kennedy on the big screen to Diamond & Silk getting stiffed by Big Social via the 90th birthday of a master musical satirist. Later, with Tucker Carlson, he mulled CNN's news priorities, and the British state's war on cutlery.

~On Tuesday Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg came to Congress to testify on his "monetization" of two billion people. Steyn considered a revealing moment in what became our most-read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Mark checked in with John Oakley in Toronto to address the left's war on free speech, the Saskatchewan bus crash and the de-humanizing effect of identity politics. Click below to listen:

With reference to the heartless Maclean's writer Steyn mentioned, there was a Twitter postscript.

~On Thursday Mark did double-duty on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up was Robert Mueller's investigation without end, and the state of US federal justice. Click below to watch:

Next up Steyn and Carlson looked at Los Angeles' plan to house homeless people in your backyard.

~Late on Friday night the Pentagon, with its UK and French allies, launched an attack on Syria. That was one of the subjects, along with Viktor OrbÃ¡n's election victory in Hungary and Paul Ryan's slo-mo retirement from Washington, in Mark's Weekend Notebook.

~Steyn's Saturday movie date was the remarkable new movie on Ted Kennedy, Mary Jo Kopechne and Chappaquiddick.

~Last night Mark concluded the latest in our series of nightly audio adventures, Tales for Our Time: Robert Louis Stevenson's enduring classic The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Click to hear Steyn read Part Three, Part Four, Part Five, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine. Or you can go all the way back to Part One and have a good old binge-listen.

We'll have a brand new Tale for Our Time in a couple of weeks as part of our first-anniversary observances for The Mark Steyn Club, on which more below.

Dedicated followers of the New York court schedule (scroll down) may be interested to know that the following has now been postponed until 11.30am this coming Thursday, April 19th:

Court: New York Supreme Court

Index Number: 0650887/2018

Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC Relief Sought: Confirm Award

There is plenty of disinformation out there regarding what happened, but, as Steyn put it, he is happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

