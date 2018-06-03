A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 28-June 3

The first American publication of "His Last Bow: The War Service of Sherlock Holmes". This birthday bonus Tale for Our Time launched the second season of Mark's audio adventures.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's appearance on Sky Australia's "Outsiders", talking about the Anglo-Aussie input to the "Russia investigation", and with Tommy Robinson's first days in gaol in England: Mark's column on the latter was our most-read piece of the week.

~For Memorial Day Steyn offered a song for the season and some thoughts on war and sacrifice, and then roped in the real talent in the family.

~On Tuesday's Clubland Q&A Steyn took questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. Among the topics covered were the Irish referendum on abortion, the arrest of Tommy Robinson, aspects of the "Russia investigation", and the British state's willingness to sacrifice its young women on the altar of diversity. You can listen to the full show here.

Clubland Q&A is produced with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see below.

~On Wednesday Mark kept his midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640, covering a wide range of topics from the cancelation of "Roseanne" to the remorseless erasure from the public space of Canada's first prime minister. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Mark and Tucker Carlson considered a Bee-list celebrity reduced to the C-word, and the strange degeneration of television "comedy". Click below to watch:

~On Friday, to conclude our first-anniversary observances of The Mark Steyn Club, we offered a bonus Tale for Our Time - and launched our second season of audio adventures with the author who wrote our first, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and the final case of his most famous creation. You can hear Part One of Mark's reading of "His Last Bow: An Epilogue of Sherlock Holmes" here, and the conclusion here.

Steyn also hosted a Tales for Our Time sampler, featuring Mark on The Time Machine, The Secret Agent, The Prisoner of Zenda and more. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. More details on the Steyn Club below.

~For the weekend, Mark considered the competing merits of fiction and memoir in "The Gripes of Roth". Our Saturday movie date looked at the art of the flower arranger.

This month Steyn will be returning to his native land to receive the very first George Jonas Freedom Award from Canada's Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on June 15th in Toronto. This is a huge and very humbling honor for Mark, who treasures the memory of the late Mr Jonas, a genuine champion of liberty and a truly great Canadian. You can find more details about the event here - and, if you enter STEYNCLUB18, you'll get 15 per cent off your ticket.

Much of our content at SteynOnline this last year has been funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that: we're proud to say that there's more free content at SteynOnline than ever before in our fifteen-year history. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, such as our Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, participation in our Clubland Q&As, and the opportunity to sail with Mark on the inaugural Mark Steyn Club Cruise from Montreal to Boston this September at the height of foliage season. (If you're thinking of coming on the Cruise, don't leave it too late, as the price is more favorable the earlier you book.)

You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.