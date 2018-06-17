A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 11-17

This week in Toronto Mark received the very first George Jonas Freedom Award from Maya Jonas, Conrad Black and John Carpay of Canada's Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Happy Father's Day to all our pops, pas and paters around the planet. We have a song for the season.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with an unusually optimistic anthem for these parts: "The sun'll come out Tomorrow."

~Mark's Monday Notebook included some thoughts on a highbrow De Niro, a lowbrow Trudeau, and a brow-beaten Britain.

Monday night is Tuesday morning in Singapore - and Steyn was live on air as the Trump and Kim motorcades departed for a momentous summit. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Mark considered the new Italian government, and the closure of their ports to a shipload of "refugees": it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Steyn checked in with John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640 - about twenty minutes after a huge thunderstorm tore through town. Up for discussion were Trump, Trudeau, tariffs, and more. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday the Inspector-General's report on the behavior of senior FBI personnel was finally released. Steyn reviewed it on a lively edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight":

~On Friday in Toronto Mark was honored to receive from Canada's Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms the very first George Jonas Freedom Award. On Saturday, for our regular movie date, he chose Spielberg's travesty of a great Jonas book: Munich.

~Also for the weekend, we noted some Mark Steyn Show guests in the news: the university student determined to take down the thought police, the novelist who invaded a publisher's safe space, and the Quebecker out to slay a Canadian sacred cow.

