A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 18-24

~The week began with a rare outbreak of World Cup fever at SteynOnline, as Mark celebrated the all-time great footie anthem.

~On Monday Steyn pondered how Bertolt Brecht's sardonic advice on "dissolving the people" has been taken up by governments all over the western world: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. Topics covered included hard borders and soft Brexits, the Inspector General's report on the Hillary fix, Hamiltonian immigrants, chaste lawyers, and Italian bedfellows. To hear the full show, click here.

~On Wednesday the lamentations over "children being ripped from the arms of their mothers" overwhelmed the White House, and the President signed an executive order. Unlike the sob sisters elsewhere in the media, Mark and Tucker remained hard-hearted. Click below to watch:

~As the week drew to a close, Mark took his (temporary) leave, and revealed where the damages from his victory in the CRTV vs Steyn suit will be going.

For those of a legal bent, we have also provided a handy guide to CRTV founder Cary Katz's four (at the time of writing) lawsuits with Mark. We will update this page as Katz adds to his swelling number of cases against Steyn.

~On Friday, notwithstanding his corporeal absence, Mark managed to appear with Barbara Kay to talk free speech on video at IdeaCity in Toronto.

~For our Saturday movie date we welcomed the first ever guest writer in SteynOnline's fifteen-year history, Kathy Shaidle, with her take on a memorable Jerry Lewis moment from The King of Comedy.

