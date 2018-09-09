A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 3-9

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with verse, musicalized and un-. Our Song of the Week was the most globally successful Italian song other than "O Sole Mio" ...but, if you prefer your rhymes without tunes, Mark also offered another one of his video poems - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are. This latest is a classic imperiled by the usual civilizational barbarians: Rudyard Kipling's "If..."

Steyn's Sunday Poem is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. (For more on the Club, see below.) And don't forget, our Sunday Poem is one of many SteynOnline features we'll be doing live and on sea as part of our inaugural Steyn cruise at the end of this month. We'll be sailing from Montreal to Boston at the height of foliage season with Mark and his special guests, and presenting live shipboard editions of The Mark Steyn Show and other favorites along the way. You can find more details about the Cruise here. (If you're thinking of coming, don't leave it too late, as the price is more favorable the earlier you book.)

~On Labor Day, or Labour Day, Mark contemplated the world after work. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday the US Senate confirmation hearings began for Judge Kavanaugh with all the solemnity and dignity we have come to expect from "the world's greatest deliberative body". Steyn covered the showboating and circus antics live while guest-hosting America's Number One radio show.

~On Wednesday Mark did double-duty on the airwaves, with another three-hour stint at the Rush microphone down south and up north his regular midweek appearance with John Oakley in Toronto, talking Fahrenheit and Centigrade, miles and kilometres, wool and polyester, the red and the black. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday a "senior administration official" published an op-ed in The New York Times in which he boasted of subverting the President's agenda from within the White House. Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to consider the matter. Click below to watch:

~The controversy over the missing American flag in the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man rumbled on all week. On Friday Mark addressed the subject in "The Lost Frontier".

~For our Saturday movie date Steyn mourned the passing of Burt Reynolds with his breakout film: Deliverance.

Much of our content at SteynOnline this last year has been funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled or anything like that, but we are providing Club members with a few extras, such as our Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and participation in our Clubland Q&As, the latest of which airs live around the world this Tuesday afternoon at 4pm North American Eastern Time (8pm GMT, if you want to work it out from there). You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

In legal news, CRTV continue to deny that they've lost their suit against Steyn and to refuse to pay up and move on. For those interested, we've provided a handy guide to CRTV deadbeat Cary Katz's multiple lawsuits against Mark. We will update this page as the sleazy Katz adds to his swelling number of cases against Steyn.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues on Tuesday with another Clubland Q&A live around the planet.