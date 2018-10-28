A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 22-28

On Friday Mark began reading the latest in our series of audio adaptations Tales for Our Time - Franz Kafka's Metamorphosis

In the wake of yesterday's slaughter at a Pittsburgh synagogue by a man shouting "Death to all Jews", Mark will be on stage in Newton, Massachusetts today to speak to CJUI (Christians and Jews United for Israel). It's at the Boston Marriott in Newton and starts at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with a centenary celebration of Jack Segal and his two biggest, if very different, songs - as sung by Nat "King" Cole and Islam's newest revert, SinÃ©ad O'Connor.

~Mark's Monday Notebook pondered the west's strategy of fighting for Kandahar while surrendering Cannes - with a side-note on when Sgt Joe Friday got blue, and why Steyn is even bluer.

~Tuesday's edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn answering queries from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on war in the streets, transcendent meaning and demographic decay, the lack of a Royal Fetus, and to beard or not to beard, that is the question. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday "suspicious packages" arrived at the homes of the Clintons, Obama and other Democrat luminaries. Mark considered the mailings and the reactions thereto in what was our most-read piece of the week. On a day of further revelations about what happened in that Istanbul consulate, he also looked at the man who put the Saud in Saudi Arabia. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to address a disturbing response from Democrats and too many Republicans alike - that more violence should mean less speech. Click below to watch:

~On Friday Mark launched the latest audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time - Franz Kafka's classic novella Metamorphosis - and read its famous opening sentence:

As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect.

To hear Steyn read Friday's episode, click here. For Saturday's, click here.

~Saturday marked the twentieth anniversary of The National Post, a paper whose early years Mark was proud to be a big part of. He celebrated with a cavalcade of Steyn classics, starting with his shameful ties to Tony Blair. He then found himself inside Buckingham Palace and outside Bar Erotica; choking up at the heartwarming friendship between McCain and Bush; sauntering along the nude beaches of St Tropez admiring the viceregal wedding tackle; gazing enviously at David Frum's fatwa; and. finally, refusing to bow to the Pinkshirts.

With Halloween approaching, our weekend movie date celebrated Mark's favorite vampire - Christopher Lee.

