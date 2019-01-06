A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 31-January 6

Lonely under the glitterball: Mark wonders what you were doing New Year's Eve...

Happy Twelfth Night and Epiphany to all. In case you missed it, here's how the dawn of 2019 looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn guest-hosting America's Number One radio show, and a final 2018 I-told-you-so moment on Time magazine's choice of "Person of the Year". It was our most-read piece of the week.

~For New Year's Eve we offered a song for the season and a tip of the hat to those we bid ave atque vale in 2018.

~On New Year's Day Mark presented his traditional look back at the year in our annual three-hundred-and-sixty-se'nnight of Steyn.

~On Wednesday Steyn joined John Oakley in Toronto to discuss the proposed beaded curtain on America's border - and the disgraceful spectacle of the worthless cry-bullies of Wilfrid Laurier "University" suing their victim Lindsay Shepherd. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Mark started the day with Bob Lonsberry at WHAM 1180 in Rochester, New York, where Dennis Miller and he will be in a few weeks' time, live at the Kodak Center. Mark and Bob chewed over the passing parade, and also Steyn's curious biography:

Later that day, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark sucked it up in the final straw of progressive virtue-signaling:

~For Steyn's weekend column, he revisited his China thesis from America Alone, to which the rest of the world is belatedly catching up.

~On Saturday our weekend movie date saluted the briefly famous Hilton sisters, and Todd Browning's film Freaks.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our annual Twelfth Night live-music cavalcade.