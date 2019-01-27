A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 21-27

WSYR's Dave Allen will introduce Dennis and Mark when they come to the Oncenter in Syracuse next month

Next month Mark and the great Dennis Miller launch their first ever stage tour together in Pennsylvania and New York. More details below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with a buckboard bounce just to get it going.

~Mark's Monday column considered the Covington Catholic schoolboys, and the respectable right's decision to join the left in an orgy of totalitarian virtue-signaling: "The Drumbeat of the Mob" was our most-read piece of the week. That evening, he joined Tucker Carlson to explore the matter further. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn hosted the first Clubland Q&A of 2019 taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on fake hate crimes, hollow conservative institutions, and the wall that's actually being built, day by day by day. You can hear the full show here.

~Wednesday saw the cancellation of the State of the Union - which news Mark greeted with mixed feelings.

~On Thursday Steyn was back with Tucker Carlson to ponder Big Tech's smooth evolution into Big Brother:

~For Australia Day, Mark talked to Men At Work about the song "Down Under", did his bit to smash Section 18(c), and considered an offer from a friend of Amanda Vanstone. Our Saturday movie date found Steyn propounding a general thesis of Aussie film making over Muriel's Wedding.

Mark and Dennis Miller have been out and about on the airwaves promoting their first ever tour together. Here's Dennis with Rich Zeoli on WPHT The Big Talker in Pennsylvania, where Miller & Steyn will be appearing at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading (where tickets are going fast) and the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (where tickets are going not so urgently). And here's Mark on the air with Nateal Falk at WHCU in Syracuse, where he and Dennis will be appearing at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in February. And don't forget, at all the Miller/Steyn dates, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show. More details of Syracuse and the other New York/Pennsylvania gigs here.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with Mark joining Chris Kenny on his brand new Monday show at Sky Australia. That's at 8pm Aussie Eastern Time - or 9am Greenwich Mean Time.