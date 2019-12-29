A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 23-29

We hope you had a blessed and peaceful Christmas week and/or Hanukkah. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~A se'nnight of Yuletide festivities began with this year's edition of The Mark Steyn Christmas Show - a cavalcade of great guests, terrific music and triggering comedy sketches. Click below to watch:

After the attempted litigation and mediation of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" above, Steyn felt he owed the song a proper consideration.

~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up Boris' Hanukkah greeting, the curious state of the Trump impeachment, and the holiday plans of Vogue editors: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to consider the Bernie bros' plans to convert their parents and grandparents over Christmas dinner.

~On Christmas Eve Mark guest-hosted America's Number One radio show, but figured the listeners had the best lines of the day.

With the midnight clear approaching, Steyn always reads a few seasonal tales - not just Dickens and L M Montgomery but Jack London with a brace of corkers about Christmas in the Klondike. You can enjoy them in the Yuletide after-glow with a grand old post-Boxing Day binge-listen. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~On Christmas Day Mark presented his traditional Christmas cornucopia.

~On Boxing Day Steyn was out and about bright and early to join "Fox & Friends" and up late to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight". The latter started with the stalled impeachment...

...and concluded with the Democrats' one-time dream candidate:

It was a Boxing Day bonanza for Mark ratings-wise - the Number One show in cable news, and the Number Two show in all cable. You can watch the full hour here.

In between the curvy couch and the anchor desk came Laura's Links, in which Laura Rosen Cohen rounded up the best of the Internet from Baby Yoda-clad newborns to government-funded trans-strippers.

~On Friday Steyn returned to primetime for another hour on Tucker's show. The lineup included not only the top cable-news quiz show Final Exam but a couple of culture-war stories. It seems Mrs Doubtfire is transphobic...

...and Little Women is too white:

You can watch the full hour here.

~On Saturday Kathy Shaidle's movie column presented a double-bill starring two memorable actresses we lost in 2019, Ã‰dith Scob and Virginia Leith.

