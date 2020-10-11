A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 5-11

Happy Columbus Day weekend to all our American readers, and Happy Thanksgiving to all our Canadian readers. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with musical contrasts: Tal Bachman on Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, and Steyn on W C Handy's Saint Louis Blues.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered the President's weekend at Walter Reed, Joe Biden's groping of an eight-year-old's nipple, and a Supreme Court confirmation casualty's new job as a dishwasher. It was our most read piece of the week.

~By Tuesday Trump was out of the Covid ward and Steyn was back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show to assess the state of the presidential race and much more. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Steyn swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", to preview the vice-presidential debate. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from missing the Old Normal to welcoming the first Israeli-Emirati duet.

~On Thursday Mark returned for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting with analysis of Mike Pence's debate victory, thoughts on the "Presidential Debate Commission" and much more:

~On Friday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on the election countdown, the ongoing lockdown and more. You can listen to the full show here.

Clubland Q&A is made possible through The Mark Steyn Club.

~For the weekend Mark presented a special extended edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with an update not so much on Campaign 2020 but on the integrity of the American state, as well as a big-picture view of why the wider west reacted to China's provocations as it did. Plus another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, a brace of poems for Columbus and 1492, and farewells to a High Tory and a blue teenager.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

For our Saturday movie date, Mark remembered the lugubrious Walter Matthau.

