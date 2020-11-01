A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 26-November 1

Sean Connery died in the early hours at his home in the Bahamas yesterday. Mark featured one of his most memorable scenes on a recent Mark Steyn Show and will have more to say in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Sunday election update on polls, pandemics and Pennsylvania - and Mark looking for a five-and-ten-cent store to find a million-dollar baby in.

~On Monday guest-columnist Tal Bachman considered the corruption of the Biden family, and the corruption of a media who refuse to cover it.

~On Tuesday Steyn's election update addressed a full-strength bench just in time for post-election litigation, Trump Trains on the road, and the seedy grifters of the New Hampshire GOP.

~Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show covered the state of play six days out, the looting and burning of Philadelphia, the very first accusation of colluding with Vlad in Russia, monkeying with the monarchy, and kinky sex fetishes then and now.

Later Mark swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", to address systemic racism so deeply ingrained that even Kamala can't pronounce her name. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from scrubbing your social media to the butchness of the French.

~On Thursday Mark looked at the enforcers of the Big Shut Up, from the Allahu Akbar gang to woke billionaires.

~On Friday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on the election countdown, the global lockdown and more. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Saturday Mark looked at the faintheartedness of anti-woke warriors John Cleese and Lionel Shriver, and the vagaries of the latest "polls".

As Joe Biden says, "You know the thing" - but do you know The Thing from Another World? Our movie columnist Kathy Shaidle does.

~Steyn's marquee presentation this week was this year's Halloween horror Tale for our Time - The Vampyre by Lord Byron's personal physician John William Polidori. You can listen to Mark read the first episode here, the second here, and the conclusion here.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Mark's Sunday election update and his Song of the Week. This evening he'll be with Tucker Carlson on a special weekend edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, and on Monday morning he'll be on the non-curvy non-couch at "Fox & Friends".