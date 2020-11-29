A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 23-29

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Georgia on everybody's mind.

~On Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark contrasted the defenestration of Mrs Thatcher with the fixed rotations of American politics. There was also another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, plus homophobic imams, vulnerable strongmen, and your light-orchestral stress-reliever.

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet and looked at lemons you can't make lemonade from.

~On Wednesday guest-columnist Tal Bachman called for a total overhaul of the US voting system.

Also on Wednesday Mark guest-hosted "Tucker Carlson Tonight", opening with some reflections on the weirdest Thanksgiving Eve in US history:

~On Thanksgiving Day, with various American governors, mayors and public health officials forbidding the traditional celebrations, Mark offered a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with his Poem of the Week, Last Call and Hundred Years Ago Show covering many aspects of this most American of holidays.

~On Friday Mark returned to the anchor's chair at "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and opened with some thoughts on Trump, Georgia and the abyss:

~On Saturday Steyn subbed for Kathy Shaidle on the movie beat and picked a Beatles biopic: Backbeat.

~Mark's marquee presentation this week was his latest Tale for our Time - Psmith, Journalist by P G Wodehouse. Steyn Clubbers can click for Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, Seven and Part Eight. Part Nine airs tonight.

