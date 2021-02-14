A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 8-14

Mark's fellow Ontarian Janice Dean joined him on Thursday to call for Andrew Cuomo's resignation and prosecution

Happy Valentine's Day! Mark will have a seasonal Sunday Poem right here in a few hours - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are. He also has live Valentine music on the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Christopher Plummer and the last song Oscar Hammerstein II ever wrote.

~On Monday Steyn began a week of hosting duties on Fox News Primetime. For the first show of Reimpeachment Week, his guests included Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black, Miranda Devine, Dog Shampoo Guy - and Dave Rubin on the New York liberal horrified when her Trumpist neighbor snowplowed her driveway for free. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday's Fox News Primetime, Mark hosted Nigel Farage on beerless pubs, Lisa Boothe on fleeing New York, Brit Hume on reimpeachment, K T McFarland on China and Debra Soh on the transgender ascendancy. In the course of the show, Steyn found himself in kinda sorta agreement with a New York Times columnist:

Also on Tuesday Tal Bachman gave his post-mortem on the Trump years: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday's Fox News Primetime Mark talked to Shannon Bream and John Hinderaker on reimpeachment, Kat Timpf on home-schooling, Victor Davis Hanson on the classics ...and Jason Rantz dodging antifa on the means streets of Democrat cities:

~Thursday's Fox News Primetime found Steyn hosting Glenn Greenwald on the mysterious silence surrounding a police officer's cause of death, Peter Navarro on China, Douglas Murray on a redrawn hate map, Joe Concha with a round-up of the crazy stuff ...and a memorable segment with the fearless Janice Dean on breaking news about Andrew Cuomo's Covid cover-up:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet with special emphasis on the Orwellian echoes in the west's Covid policy.

~On Friday's Fox News Primetime Mark turned the tables and interviewed Tucker. Also among his guests were Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Pete Hegseth, Steve Hilton, Marc Morano, and Tammy Bruce with more on Cuomo's cover-up and scandals at the #NeverTrump Lincoln Project:

~For the weekend Steyn offered a combined Chinese New Year/Valentine's/Presidents' Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Among the highlights: a song for romantics, a poem for the Year of the Ox, and a love letter from General Washington.

~Also on Saturday, our weekly movie date reprised the late Kathy Shaidle's essay on Rock Hudson's mid-life crisis drama, Seconds.

~Steyn's marquee presentation this week was the final stretch of his latest Tale for Our Time - the almost too timely Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell. Steyn Clubbers can click for Part Twenty-Nine, Part Thirty, Part Thirty-One, Part Thirty-Two, and the concluding episode. If you've yet to hear Mark's reading of this chilling and prescient classic, you can go straight for a good old binge-listen.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later with our Sunday Poem and continues with Steyn's Song of the Week.