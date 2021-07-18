A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 12-18

Jack London and his wife Charmian on their attempted circumnavigation of the globe. The failure of the voyage led London to write our current Tale for Our Time at SteynOnline - Burning Daylight .

Programming Note: Steyn's Song of the Week airs today on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the Weimar Republic's great gift to American pop music.

~Steyn's Monday column updated the Legoland Insurrection and the corrupt FBI's thinking outside the box: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for another corner of American corruption - Eric Shagdwell's karaoke colonialism. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the Delaware kid-sniffer to Ontario's Permanent Abnormal.

~The Bastille Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with a pithy summation by J D Vance - and ended with a peaceful edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and a little bit of semi-French song. In between Mark considered the right's self-defeating response to January 6th.

Later Steyn returned to America's Number One cable show to chew over the Democrats' slavering for a new Civil War.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on multiple topics from why US governors won't close their southern borders to why women are silent on transgender provocations via why South African stores and Canadian churches are ablaze. You can listen to the full show here.

~In his ongoing Friday series Tal Bachman went full frontal on "gender affirmation".

~On Saturday, our audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade looked at the contrasting appetites of bibulous strongman Boris Yeltsin and cannibal strongman Idi Amin.

Later, for our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis recalled George C Scott, Paddy Chayefsky and The Hospital.

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's brand new Tale for Our Time - Burning Daylight, Jack London's full-length novel sweeping down from the Yukon in the Gold Rush to San Francisco in the Gilded Age. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Four, Five, Six and Part Seven. Part Eight airs tonight.

