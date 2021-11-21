A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 15-21

On Friday's Mark Steyn Show Mark talked to the always insightful Dr Debra Soh about the accelerating transgenderization of the facts of life.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a nonsense poem that is perhaps not so nonsensical and a consideration of the art of the cigarette song.

~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up Harris in Paris, the post-joke world, and some curious Covid stats.

~In Tuesday's Topical Take, with Joe Biden prompter-squinting in the Granite State, Steyn offered contrasting approaches to bridge-building: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on up-to-the-minute news (the sentencing of the QAnon Shaman) and old Steynian themes, including the dirty stinking rotten corrupt US justice system. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Chairman Xi's "re-election" to cis-normative firemen.

~The Mark Steyn Show has come to GB News in the UK every Friday at 7pm, with a repeat at midnight GMT - that's 7pm North American Eastern. On this week's show Mark discussed breaking news from the Kyle Rittenhouse jury with James Golden (aka "Mr Snerdley"). He also mused on the ongoing transgender advance through every aspect of life with Dr Debra Soh, and the acceptance of "acceptable violence" with Phelim McAleer. Click below to watch:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked a lesser known work from a great star - Barbara Stanwyck in Forty Guns.

Our marquee presentation was the continuation of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first ever novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Click for Part Eight, Part Nine, Part Ten, Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen and Part Fourteen - or for a good old binge listen go here. Part Fifteen airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poem are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

The war on terror has ended in shambles and shame, and the global humiliation of a fallen superpower. There is no better book on the war's first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week.