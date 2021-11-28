A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 22-28

It's SteynOnline's birthday. We hung out our shingle at Thanksgiving 2002, so to mark our nineteenth anniversary we're offering nineteen per cent off everything at the Steyn Store. More details below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Steyn song selection encompassing the fall of the Habsburg Empire and the fall of disco.

~Monday was the grim morning after of a Christmas parade targeted for mass slaughter: Mark's column on the media evasiveness and the ugly reality was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Steyn joined Colin Brazier on GB News to muse on the selective posturing of corporate pop culture. Click below to watch:

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the evil all around to the life-shortening properties of "mild myocarditis".

~On Wednesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on up-to-the-minute news, such as the Waukesha massacre, and old Steynian themes, such as civilizational suicide. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday a special Thanksgiving edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with some reflections on Wisconsin and ended with the ultimate American family Thanksgiving.

~The Mark Steyn Show has come to GB News in the UK every Friday at 7pm, with a repeat at midnight GMT - that's 7pm North American Eastern. On this week's show Mark discussed the Great Migrations with Laura Perrins, the new run-for-your-life Covid variant with Neil Oliver, and the light at the end of the tunnel with John O'Sullivan. All that plus potty-mouthed dancing cacti, and a Solomon Islands round of Know Your Ensigns. Click below to watch:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis offered a prescient film for the Covid era - Elia Kazan's Panic in the Streets.

Our marquee presentation was the conclusion of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first ever novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Click for Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen, Part Seventeen, Eighteen, Nineteen, Twenty and the final episode - or for a good old binge listen go here. The Christmas season of Tales for Our Time will commence in December.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and Steyn's Song of the Week.