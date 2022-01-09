A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 3-9

Dissident doc Robert Malone has been canceled from Twitter and YouTube, but Mark thought his views worth hearing on GB News this week.

Programming note: This coming week The Mark Steyn Show airs every night on GB News, starting Monday at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. You can watch from anywhere on the planet right here. You can also listen to it on radio.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the first week of a new year looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight began with an On the Town audio special saluting some of the musical figures we lost in 2021.

~Mark's Monday Notebook column found Steyn musing on tone, form, and the pom-pom girls of Conservative Inc, with an aside on media lead times and chancing your luck.

Later, Monday's Mark Steyn Show found Mark offering a brisk Omicron update from Amsterdam to Antarctica, plus some expert futurological insights into the coming year, comedy for depressives, and the vaccine we've been waiting for. You can watch the full show here.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show looked at the Great Migrations, as the south moves north remorsely; examined Prince Andrew's lose-lose legal peril in New York; and offered a fascinating conversation on China with former Portuguese cabinet member Bruno Maçães. You can watch the full show here.

There was more China with Snerdley & Steyn on WABC, along with much else from Summer to Somerset (that's Donna and Maugham). Click below to listen:

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with Mark's analysis of the last two years as a textbook failure of Big Government. Former Brexit minister David Davis joined him to discuss a so-called Conservative government's most un-Conservative plans for free speech, and he closed the show with Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse. Click below to watch:

~Thursday was January 6th - although the politico-media class seem determined to drag it out for the rest of the month. Mark reprised his thoughts from the twenty-four hours following the "insurrection", including this appearance with Tucker Carlson:

Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the joys of Afghan "culture" to Fauci's moving goalposts.

Mark rounded out the day with a Thursday Steyn Show that included the return of inflation and some surprise developments in the Maxwell case. You can watch the full show here.

~On Friday's Mark Steyn Show Mark talked the not-so-open Australian Open with James MacPherson, Covid cancelations with dissident doc Robert Malone, and monarchy's difficult road ahead with Martin Bell. You can watch the full show here.

~On Saturday Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was Antonioni's L'Eclisse.

