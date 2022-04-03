A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 28-April 3

On this week's Steyn Show Phelim McAleer joined Mark to ponder the latest revelations on Hunter's bio-dens.

Programming note: Please join Mark for a brand new Tale for Our Time later today. That's shortly after the audio version of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs every Sunday on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm North American Eastern.

Today is the centenary of Doris Day. Mark interviewed her just once, which you can read here. Our film columnist Rick McGinnis has his own take.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a Steynian hooray for Hollywood that's nothing to do with Will Smith.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with the Queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, in relaxed mode about threats to Her Majesty's thrones in this Jubilee year, and with Conor McLaughlin taking rather more seriously China's targeting of the Commonwealth. Click below to watch:

Elsewhere in the hour, Steyn and Phelim McAleer mused on the America media's very belated interest in Biden family corruption. You can watch the full show here.

~On Tuesday the Steyn Show opened with Mark in Seventies retro groove:

Also on the rundown were Natalie Winters on government by Google, Jeremy Black on the lessons of history, and Alexander Larman on a crisis for the monarchy. You can watch the full show here.

Later on Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got the old EIB band back together at New York's legendary WABC to discuss Ukraine ...and Biden's enthusiasm for oomphing it up into World War Three.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show welcomed the only parish council clerk ever to go viral:

Also among Mark's midweek guests were Alexandra Marshall on China's moves in the Pacific and Laurence Fox on a schoolteacher forcing into hiding at the hands of Islamic imperialists:

~On Thursday, Steyn talked trans with Debbie Hayton and congratulated former Finnish cabinet minister Päivi Räsänen on a rare courtroom victory for scripture. He rounded out the hour with Jonathon Riley on lessons from the Falklands War forty years on:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Disney wine moms to Chinamen in Kabul.

~On Friday Mark attempted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet, but was stymied by technical meltdown. He retrieved the situation the following day with a belated but lively survey of the scene, especially the depraved war on American children. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked Elaine May and A New Leaf.

The Hundred Years Ago Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the aforementioned Tale for Our Time and Steyn's Song of the Week.