A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 14-20

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio today, Sunday, at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week started with a jump back in time a century to August 1922 for a Hundred Years Ago Show covering dramatic developments in the Irish civil war, revolvers in the Italian parliament, Botulism in Scotland, and other headlines from Manhattan to Mitchelstown.

~Mark honoured the late Mary Ellin Barrett with a Song of the Week audio special about her and her father, Irving Berlin, the writer behind "White Christmas" and a host of other seasonal and non-seasonal classics.

~Mark returned to the telly Monday for another week of The Mark Steyn Show in video form on GB News. On Monday's programme, he talked about Salman Rushdie with Yasmine Mohammed, the vaccine walkback with Dr Ros Jones, Big Social's Big Shut-Up with Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and migration with Kelvin MacKenzie.

~On Tuesday, Mark reprised a year-old column about the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and America's spectacular foreign policy failings.

~Tuesday evening, Mark was back on the airwaves joined by Dr Aseem Malhotra, Jasmine Birtles, Natalie Winters and Susie Copsey for a packed show about vaccine trial transparency, the Facebook-Pfizer Fact Check Industrial Complex, lockdown wages, and more.

~Mark continued his observations of the Fall of Kabul's anniversary Wednesday morning, chronicling America's rapid descent into global laughingstock.

~A few hours later, Mark sat down on GB News to chat about the ongoing stupidity with Laura Perrins, open-borders arithmetic with Jamie Jenkins, food fascism with Alexandra Marshall, and jabbing the bereaved with Joe Ward.

~Thursday was a busy day at SteynOnline, starting with the continuation of Mark's real-time re-runs of his columns from last year on the Fall of Kabul.

~A bit later on, Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh batch of her hearty links, with articles on the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie and the dismal state of free speech, bad advice from "Doctor" Jill Biden, and the incoming bug diet.

~Mark wrapped up a week of telly by chatting with former UB40 singer Matt Hoy about the band's red, red line, plus Neil Oliver on Occam's razor, Lois Perry on the energy crisis, and Toby Young on Rushdie and free speech.

~On Friday, Mark re-ran another column on the Fall of Kabul from a year ago, this one on the politics of fiasco.

~Mark was busy frying up crickets with Klaus Schwab Friday afternoon, so Laura Rosen Cohen stepped in as the guest host to the guest host to the guest host for SteynOnline's Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members about Jews and liberalism, free speech, trans radicals, and the church of woke.

~Rick McGinnis made sure to keep our Saturday night movie date by sharing his take on a familiar classic, Billy Wilder's The Seven Year Itch starring Marilyn Monroe.

~Mark got a head start on getting back a century with a new Hundred Years Ago Show for your weekend listening pleasure. In this edition, the cork is out in County Cork, George Bernard Shaw weighs in on the Irish civil war, the German mark hits new lows, and it's not a great time to be an American husband.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a new Song of the Week.