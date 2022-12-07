Mark Dolan returned to the guest host chair for Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show on GB News. Mark discussed Britain on strike with journalist and former MEP Patrick O'Flynn and Jane Fonda's assertion that climate change is racist with Alexandra Marshall from the Spectator in Australia.

Mark then discussed rising gas prices with stat man Jamie Jenkins, booster harm with Dr Kevin Bardosh, and Trump's return with Mick Mulvaney.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

