A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 4-10

Charles Dickens, whose holiday classic A Christmas Carol Mark has been serializing this week at SteynOnline.

Mark was under the weather this past week, but the show must go on. It was still a busy week at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how it looked:

~The week began with a jump into the archives for a timely refresh of a seasonal Tale for Our Time, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. In the first instalment, Mark discussed how the tale helped re-configure the English Yuletide from the old rural "twelve days of Christmas" into the more focused family celebrations we know today.

The seasonal observations continued with a holiday Song of the Week, Gloria Shayne and Noël Regney's "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

~Patrick Christys sat in for Mark on GB News Monday night, discussing migrant mayhem with Jonathan Gullis, Wuhan leaks with Dominique Samuels, the Twitter files with Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and losing the Lords with Viscount Monckton.

Our Dickensian Christmas continued later on, with Ebenezer Scrooge coming face to face with the ghost of his long dead business partner.

~Mark Dolan guest hosted The Mark Steyn Show on Tuesday, with a cheery look at British decline with Dr David Starkey, climate lockdowns with Lois Perry, woke policing with Dai Davies, and vaccine risks with Ivor Cummins.

In the evening, Scrooge met the first of three spirits in the third instalment of Mark's retelling of A Christmas Carol.

~Wednesday's Steyn Show was a rollicking affair, with Dolan returning alongside Patrick O'Flynn, Alexandra Marshall, Jamie Jenkins, Mick Mulvaney, and Dr Kevin Bardosh, on a range of topics, from racist climate change to booster harms, to Trump's second act.

Part Four of our Christmas Tale for Our Time came a few hours later, with Mark revisiting Scrooge's revisiting of his younger self.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh batch of her famous links Thursday morning, featuring stories on assisted dying and the culture of death, UK climate lockdowns, and TikTok messing up kids' brains.

Mark Dolan closed out The Mark Steyn Show for the week Thursday with Sussex Fever, discussing Meghan and Harry's quest for "privacy" with Andrew Lownie, Kinsey Schofield, Toby Young, and Kelvin MacKenzie.

Mark continued his serialization of A Christmas Carol with Scrooge meeting the Ghost of Christmas Present and one of the great Christmas Pudding scenes of English literature.

~Canadian correspondent Andrew Lawton returned Friday afternoon to host another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about Twitter shadowbans, Canada's assisted suicide regime, unelected elites, and more.

In Part Six of Mark's reading of A Christmas Carol, the Ghost of Christmas Present demonstrates the universality of the Christmas spirit by sweeping Scrooge out to sea.

~In the absence of a Hundred Years Ago Show this week, Tal Bachman observed the centenary of Charles Schulz with reflections on the influence and importance of Peanuts.

Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date by marking the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with his take on the 1997 documentary The Emperor's Naked Army Marches On.

Our Dickensian diversion continued later in the evening with Ebenezer Scrooge coming face to no-face with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come in the seventh instalment of Mark's holiday Tale for Our Time.

If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later today.