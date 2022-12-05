Image

Mark Steyn

Lab Leaks and Twitter Files

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/13080/lab-leaks-and-twitter-files

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Monday's Mark Steyn Show featured Patrick Christys in the hosting chair. Patrick started the programme with his thoughts on the chaos of the United Kingdom's asylum system before talking about the great gaslighting with Stoke-on-Trent North member of parliament Jonathan Gullis. Patrick then claimed vindication for the Wuhan lab leak theory with Dominique Samuels and celebrated Elon Musk's unleashing of the Twitter Files with Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Patrick rounded out the show by talking about the Labour party's war on the House of Lords with Viscount Monckton.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Eva Vlaardingerbroek will be among Mark's special guests on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise down the Adriatic. We set sail from Trieste July 7 and call on ports in Croatia, Montenegro, and Greece. We will pass by the Albanian coast but have been advised not to stop there lest all the Albanians hop aboard to sail to the UK. You can reserve your cabin here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark has mentioned on air, OffComm has now opened a third investigation against him. Only two are active, because they've given up on the first one.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Kanye Hear Me?
  2. So What?
  3. Sniffing Hair Through the Window
  4. So What? (Encore)
  5. Albania Mania!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.