A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 22-28

Happy Trial Eve to those who've been following the arrival of the long-awaited Mann v Steyn trial, which kicks off with jury selection tomorrow. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~This week, we continued our audio serialization of Mark's climatological bestseller, "A Disgrace to the Profession", narrated by our very own Melissa Howes. You can catch up with this week's instalments here: parts 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and the concluding instalment, part 20. You can go back to the beginning to brush up on your climate science ahead of the trial here. (Note, the first episode is outside the paywall, though all the others are available only to Mark Steyn Club members to help finance the trial and its related costs.

~Keeping with where the big bucks are, the week began with a new addition to the annals of video poetry, this one Montenegro-themed, filmed live aboard this year's Mark Steyn Cruise on the Adriatic.

~For Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark took a look at a Europop hit from that fleeting cultural moment when the Continentals saw Israel as a cool and enviable state.

~On Monday, with one week to go until the big trial, Mark weighed in on the moral neutrality of diversity.

~Mark went back to the basics Tuesday with his take on demography and culture, and how 'prayer' isn't just about prayer.

~We kicked off a new Mann-themed miniseries Wednesday: Steyn in the Dock, featuring Mark's lengthy deposition at the hands mostly of John Williams (Mann's lawyer, not the Star Wars composer, alas). You can watch part two here and part three here.

~Laura Rosen Cohen returned with another batch of her famous links Thursday, covering off the black cloud hanging over the Jewish people, among other stories from around the globe.

~At T-3 Days to Trial (Friday), Mark hosted a live Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members on his looming rendezvous with the hockey stick huckster himself, among other subjects.

~To close things out, Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a spookier selection, The Haunting.

