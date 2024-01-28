A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 21-27

At long last, Michael E Mann's lawsuit against Mark Steyn has gone to trial. Mark continues to be in the dock in courtroom 518 of the DC Superior Court in the nation's fetid capitol over a 270 word blog post from 2012 that called out corruption at Penn State - specifically its cover-up of serial paedo Jerry Sandusky and its likewise appalling cover-up of global warm-monger Michael E Mann and his fraudulent climate-change "hockey stick".

This should have gone to trial years ago - but sadly, Mark's then co-defendants went down the procedural bollocks road - depleting precious resources and time. Mark took a different approach. He asked to separate from them and go to trial immediately but was denied. Instead of resting on his laurels, Mark then used funds raised to undertake an exhaustive research project culminating in the publication of "A Disgrace To The Profession: The World's Scientists, In Their Own Words, On Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick And Their Damage To Science - Volume 1 in 2015.

~The Mann vs Steyn trial loomed large over the past se'nnight. SteynOnline's in-house court reporter Amy K. Mitchell kicked off the week with a catch-up of the week prior and a useful press roundup.

For an aural diversion, Mark decided this week warranted a classic love song rather than anything with a legal or climate theme, so he opted for Cole Porter's "What Is This Thing Called Love?" as his Song of the Week.

~On his way into the courtroom for Week Two of the trial, Mark shared some thoughts on Ron DeSantis' departure from the presidential race as well as some court updates, from Michael Mann blocking one of his witnesses to a no-name senator's shilling for Mann.

Amy Mitchell wrapped up Day Four by unpacking the testimony of Mann's hockey stick co-author, Raymond Bradley.

~Mark took the stand this week to field questions from Mann's lawyers, which Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer captured in their dramatisation of the trial Tuesday.

At the end of Day Five, Amy K. Michell wrote about Mann's lawyers' efforts to Fox-ify the jury's image of Mark in contrast to Mann's gazillion page CV.

~On Wednesday, Mark shared the latest podcast episode from Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, documenting Mann himself taking the stand.

Amy K. Mitchell's Day Six court report looked at the smoking gun proof of defamation Mann has leveled – a dirty look he once got at Wegmans.

~In his Thursday update, Mark shared that he wasn't all that surprised by the admission that Mann hadn't spent a time on his legal representation.

As a break from the trial, Laura Rosen Cohen served up another batch of her famous links, talking among other things about Argentine president Javier Milei sticking it to the Davos elites.

By the end of Thursday, the trial had concluded its seventh day of proceedings (after, we remind you, a dozen years of waiting. Amy K. Mitchell's court report delved further into the Great Wegmans Glare, which Mark probed on cross-examination of Mann.

~With no court in session on Friday, Mark took the opportunity to host another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the globe about the trial mostly, but also various other topics from national borders to keeping contrarian ideas in play.

~The last episode of the week for Ann McElhinney's and Phelim McAleer's podcast trial coverage looked at Mann directing his snottiness towards Ann herself.

Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on Jacques Tati's Trafic.

