A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 3-9

They went with songs to the battle, they were young,

Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.

They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted;

They fell with their faces to the foe. They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them. - from "For the Fallen" by Laurence Binyon

Here, at SteynOnline, we wish a somber and dignified Remembrance Sunday to readers in the UK, the Overseas Territories and elsewhere.

Across the pond, we celebrate the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps and, on this Veteran's Day weekend, honor and appreciate all those who have served and continue to serve in the military.

Finally, congratulations to our old pal Andrew Lawton on securing the Conservative nomination for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South. Godspeed!

