A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 3-9

The newest addition to our collection is our fourth adaptation by the author who launched our series of audio adventures, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this weekend's short story, The Final Problem, Dr Watson is forced to consider: has Sherlock Holmes finally met his match?

This short story is shared in two parts. Part One and Part Two are available now for the listening pleasure of our club members. Enjoy!

Welcome to our new and returning members from Alabama, Arizona, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kent, Kentucky, Lancashire, London, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Nova Scotia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Queensland, Surrey, Sweden, Tennessee, Texas, Thailand, Virginia, and beyond.

Ronald from North Carolina just joined:

We appreciate all that you have done, Mark, and we know that it has been at great cost.

On a lighter note, another new member, John from Michigan says:

Bring back gay show tunes. I don't care about who is up 2 points in Iowa.

Also, Anne from Quebec has returned to the fold:

Love you, Mark Steyn. One day I'll make it on a cruise! Back on board the website now. Cheers.

We hope to see you on board the next cruise, Anne! Conveniently, this year's cruise will begin just a stone's throw away from you in Quebec City next October. More details below.

And, if like Anne your membership lapsed, it is easy to renew just here. (If you forgot your login details, just pop us a note and we will be pleased to help you access your account.)

~ Mark dug into a Cole Porter classic: "I Get A Kick Out Of You" in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, he kept it simple, including something called "the Steyn rule".

~ On Tuesday, Mark shared some nuggets from our too-stupid-to-survive files. It was our most read piece of the week.

~ Mark returned to the microphone on Wednesday to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics including President Trump's proposal to re-federalise the diseased District of Columbia, the Russia Hoax, imperialism and more. If you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura's Links was back on Thursday with her round-up of stories on "The New West".

~ On Friday, Mark expanded on the biggest story of our time: the demographic death spiral as exemplified through the latest numbers out of Japan.

~ In this weekend's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we went down the Mississippi and up the Nile.

~ Later, Rick McGinnis reviewed Frank Capra's "You Can't Take It With You".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

THE MARK STEYN 2026 CRUISE - October 4th-11th

Imagine:

Cruising from the picturesque Quebec City to the vibrant streets of New York, with stops at the stunning fjords of Saguenay, the historic charm of Sept-Îles, and the lively culture-rich shores of Halifax.

Exclusive access to live tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and all your favorite Club features – Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

Enjoying intimate parties and social hours with Mark and his special guests, as well as fellow cruisers who share your passion for meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences.

Experiencing the timeless elegance and impeccable service aboard the Queen Mary 2 – truly a floating palace.

Spaces for this intimate voyage are very limited, and we want to make sure you don't miss your chance to embark on this journey with Mark and like-minded fellow cruisers from around the world.

Ready to secure your spot or want to chat about the best stateroom options?

Give a call to our Steyn at Sea Cruise Travel Partners at 1-844-340-3350. They'll help you every step of the way.

Or, better yet, click here to book your adventure now.