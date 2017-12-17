A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 11-17

Scrooge meets the orphans Ignorance and Want, from John Leech's original illustrations for A Christmas Carol - Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time

Happy Hannukah to our Jewish readers all around the world. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a very special live-performance edition of our Song of the Week - with Steyn and Irving Berlin's daughter gathered around her father's very own piano to celebrate - and reveal the heartbreaking story behind - his great song "White Christmas".

~On Monday, in the wake of an incompetent Bangladeshi jihadist in New York, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to talk about the more advanced state of Islamization in Europe - and our inability to talk honestly about the biggest story of our time. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday, we aired the full, unexpurgated version of our latest Clubland Q&A, in which Steyn takes questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on everything from FBI corruption to hijab emojis. Click here to listen to the whole thing. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see below.

~Wednesday was a grim morning after for the Roy Moore Senate campaign in Alabama. Mark offered his own post-mortem.

~On Thursday Steyn rounded up the latest astounding twists and turns in Robert Mueller's "Russia investigation". It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Friday morning, a minor Twitterstorm raged over Mark and Tucker Carlson's remarks the night before on the newest developments in the ongoing Pervnado. Click below to watch:

~On Saturday we presented two very different kinds of seasonal entertainment - first, Steyn's weekend movie pick, Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine and Fred MacMurray in The Apartment; and then the conclusion of our latest audio adventure in the series Tales for our Time - a Yuletide classic - Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Marley's ghost et al in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Click for Part Three, Part Four, Part Five, Six, Seven, Eight and the final episode. If you've not yet heard it, you can start from scratch with Part One, and still wrap the whole story up by Christmas morning.

